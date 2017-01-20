Women Protest Against Gov. Ayo Fayose 

A group of women under the aegis of ‘Patriotic Mothers Without Borders’, have petitioned the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) calling for the investigation and prosecution of the Governor of Ekiti State , Mr Ayo Fayose.

This was over his alleged involvement in the $2.1 billion arms deal scandal.

Convener of the group, Nnenna Jideofor, presented the petition at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja on Friday.

She expressed concerns at the ruling of Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Ekiti, ordering the EFCC to de-freeze Governor Fayose’s Zenith Bank account, that the agency earlier froze having been linked to the arms deal scandal.

In a swift reaction, Governor Fayose has described the protest against him as a sponsored project aimed at attacking his rising political profile.

He added that the anti-graft agency is riddled with corruption and are therefore no longer in a position to fight corruption.