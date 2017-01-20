Yayah Jammeh: Handover Deadline May Be Extended

Channels Television
Updated January 20, 2017

Yayah Jammeh: Handover Deadline May Be ExtendedThe noon deadline given to Gambia’s Yayah Jammeh, to relinquish power could be pushed back, as the Presidents of Mauritania and Guinea – who are due in the Gambia for last-ditch talks, are only now leaving the Mauritanian capital.

This means more time is needed for the Presidents to arrive and hold talks.

West African leaders had given Mr Jammeh, a noon deadline to leave office or be forced out by UN-backed regional military.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), is acting in support of Adama Barrow, who was sworn in as the new Gambian President on Thursday.


More on World News

U.S President-Elect, Trump Pledges Unity At Concert

Many Feared Dead As Avalanche Hits Italy Hotel

Istanbul Nightclub Attack Suspect ‘Trained In Afghanistan’

Search For Vanished Malaysian Airliner Suspended

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV