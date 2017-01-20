Yayah Jammeh: Handover Deadline May Be Extended

The noon deadline given to Gambia’s Yayah Jammeh, to relinquish power could be pushed back, as the Presidents of Mauritania and Guinea – who are due in the Gambia for last-ditch talks, are only now leaving the Mauritanian capital.

This means more time is needed for the Presidents to arrive and hold talks.

West African leaders had given Mr Jammeh, a noon deadline to leave office or be forced out by UN-backed regional military.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), is acting in support of Adama Barrow, who was sworn in as the new Gambian President on Thursday.