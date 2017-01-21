Aguero Is Our Best Striker, Manchester City Boss Affirms

Manchester City Manager, Pep Guardiola, believes Sergio Aguero is the club’s best striker.

The former Barcelona boss made the assertion in an interview where he clarified the uncertainty over the Argentina forward’s length of contract.

Although Guardiola did not completely confirm that Aguero had signed on for additional year to 2020, it appears the deal has been done.

“He has signed a contract extension, I think. Sergio will be here until he decides (because) he’s our best striker”, the former Bayern Munich coach said.

Aguero, 28, signed a five-year deal with Manchester City in 2014.

However, rumours about a further one-year extension have persisted for a number of months.