Alleged Police Shooting Of UNIOSUN Students Triggers Protest

Students of the Osun State University (UNIOSUN) on Saturday went on rampage in Osogbo to protest what they termed “alleged police assault and brutality on two of the students”.

The pandemonium began after the police officials allegedly shot the students who were said to be playing football.

A student of the university told Channels Television crew that “we were playing at Ogidan High School, Oke-Baale around 7.30 AM when they (police) came that we are yahoo boys.

“They demanded money but we said we don’t have money. We are on it when they shot two of us”.

The students of the institution consequently stormed the town about three hours later and blocked the major Olaiya junction where they burned tyres at Oke Baale area of the school.

They were dispersed by the policemen who were deployed to the scene by the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 11 and officials of the State Security Service (SSS).

While the security operatives were said to be firing teargas, unidentified boys on motorcycle reportedly threw stones, thus causing pandemonium in the area.

The student’s representative, Adeleke Michael, said: “They (police) have been coming since last year (and) we have met few times with the Commissioner of Police on the matter.

“They use force in obtaining property from students (while) there has never been any reason and they have never come officially.

“They will go to the hostels and collect laptops, phones and other property from students after which they will later invite them to their station where some of them will bail their items with 50,000 Naira and 100,000 Naira before they release them”.

The Police Commissioner, Mr Adeoye Fimihan, told Channels Television crew at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Teaching Hospital that the police would investigate the matter.

Mr Fimihan, who confirmed that the two students were shot, said that he rushed down to the hospital to ensure proper care of the victims.

The victims, Kazeem Adesola, a 300 level UNIOSUN student studying Physics/Electronics was purportedly shot in the leg while Ajao Ibrahim, a 400 level student of the same department was allegedly shot in the mouth.

However, doctors at the hospital declined to speak with journalists but one of them unofficially assured reporters that the victims would survive.