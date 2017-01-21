Australian Open: Nadal, Raonic Qualify For Last 16

Former champion Rafael Nadal has beaten Alexander Zverev to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open.

The 30-year-old, who won the title in 2009, overcame his opponent in a gripping contest to qualify for the last 16 stage of the competition in Melbourne.

He came through 4-6 6-3 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 6-2 in four hours and six minutes on Saturday.

Nadal, will play France’s Gael Monfils, who also beat Germany’s Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3 7-6 (7-1) 6-4.

Canada’s Milos Raonic has also cruised to the next round with a 6-2 7-6 (7-5) 3-6 6-3 win over France’s Gilles Simon.