Child Trafficking: Rescued Children Return Home

The 145 children rescued by security agents in Jos, north-central region of Nigeria, have been taken back to Bauchi State for onward reunion with their families through the state government.

Plateau State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Rufina Gurumyen, told Channels Television that the children were returned to Bauchi State, as directed by the magistrate handling the matter after they had spent over a week in the custody of the Plateau State Police Command.

On January 12, security operatives with the special task force, Operation Safe Haven impounded two trucks conveying 145 children all male and under 10 years old.

The minors were thereafter transferred to the Plateau State Police Command for custody while the drivers of the vehicles, including the assistants and the instructors accompanying the children were charged for various offences.

In compliance with the Magistrate Court’s directives, the accused are to be remanded in prison while investigations on the matter continue.

The court also ordered the return of the children to where they were picked to reunite with their families.

The Plateau State government thereafter, provided buses that conveyed the children to Bauchi State where they were handed over to the state government for onward deliverance to their families.

The security operatives and the governments of Plateau and Bauchi States in collaboration with Jama’atu Nasir Islam facilitated the arrangements for the reconciliation of the children and their families, with a view to curbing future occurrence.