Osinbajo Resumes As Acting President, Gets Update On The Gambia Situation

Nigeria’s acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, on Friday received updates and briefs on the Gambian situation and other issues in the country from a number of cabinet ministers.

A spokesman for the Vice President, Mr Laolu Akande, hinted of the briefing in a post published on his twitter handle on Friday.

VP Osinbajo on return to Abuja receives update & briefings on the situation in Gambia & also briefings from a number of cabinet ministers — Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) January 20, 2017

“Work Of Change”

Mr Akande had earlier tweeted that “work of change” had always been on Professor Osinbajo’s mind.

He said Professor Osinbajo had returned from the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday night to attend to some engagements in Ibadan, on Friday morning.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in a letter to the National Assembly announced his deputy, as acting president while he is away on vacation.

In Gambia, President Yahya Jammeh on Friday agreed to leave office and allow internationally recognised Adama Barrow, who had been sworn in, begin administration of government activities.

Mr Barrow had on his Twitter handle announced Mr Jammeh’s decision to leave, a development that could douse the already tensed atmosphere in the Gambia.