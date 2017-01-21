Police Advise Premium Times, Army To Resolve Impasse Peaceably

The Police have called on the management of the Premium Times and the Nigerian Army to resolve and settle their dispute peacefully.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Commissioner, Mr Mohammed Mustafa, stressed the need to sustain mutual relationship between the military and the media towards protecting national security and interest.

The Publisher of Premium Times, Dapo Olorunyomi, and a judiciary correspondent, Evelyn Okakwu, were arrested by security operatives on Thursday at their head office in Abuja.

The journalists were consequently released on bail by the police.

Mr Mustafa made the appeal when journalists returned to the FCT Police Command Headquarters on Friday morning.

He urged the two parties to settle their difference amicably and out of court.

The security agents had noted that they acted on a criminal defamation complaint filed by Usuagwu Ugochukwu, a lawyer who claimed he was representing the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai.

In his complaints, Mr Ugochukwu claimed that by its alleged defamation of General Buratai, the Premium Times reporting was “unpatriotic” and amounted to supporting and furthering Boko Haram’s terror campaign in Nigeria’s northeast.

The military had in a letter to the Premium Times expressed displeasure with three stories published by the medium between October and December last year.

The army described the stories as “false, unsubstantiated, and unprofessional” but provided no evidence to back its claim.

The letter demanded that PREMIUM TIMES retract the reports and apologise to the army and Mr Buratai.

After it received the letter, the media outfit through its lawyers, delivered a detailed response to the army, affirming its stories, and unequivocally rejecting the demand for retractions and apology.