President Trump Signs Executive Order Targeting Obamacare

Channels Television
Updated January 21, 2017

Donald TrumpPresident Donald Trump has signed an executive order which targets the signature health care reforms of his predecessor.

As part of first steps as president, the order directs agencies to ease the economic burden of the laws known as Obamacare.

The proclamation followed Mr Trump’s inauguration as the 45th President of the United States of America.

In Friday’s inaugural speech, the US President promised a new approach to governance, acknowledging that his oath mandates him to put Americans first.

He added that every decision during his administration would favour American workers and the masses.

President Trump also upheld his pre-election stance on terrorism and stressed the need to protect Americans from danger.

He stated that “America will start winning again like never before”, and promised to fight for the citizens with every strength in his body.


