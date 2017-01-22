Airforce Investigative Panel Visits Borno

The investigative Panel set up by the Nigerian Airforce, into the accidental bombing in Rann village in Borno state, is set to visit the scene of the incident on Sunday.

The panel is saddled with the task of finding out issues surrounding the accidental bombing, number of casualties and the role of the flight crew in the accident.

Already, there are controversies over the number of people killed in the accidental bombing.

While the Doctors Without Borders (MSF), put the death toll at 90, the locals put the figure at over 200.

The Nigerian Airforce had admitted that the bombing was a mistake and apologised.

Some senior military officers, including the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, had visited the village for an on the spot assessment of the scene.