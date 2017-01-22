Benue Police Challenge Farmers, Herdsmen On Agatu Peace Deal

The Benue state police command has read the Riot Act to violent herdsmen and criminal elements among farmers in the state, warning them to desist from fomenting clashes in the year 2017.

This follows various complaints by residents who have are raising concerns over their safety as another farming season arrives, with memories of the clashes between herdsmen and farmers still fresh.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, handed down the order at a meeting convened to implement the peace agreement brokered between Agatu farmers and Fulani herdsmen by the governors of Benue and Nasarawa states.

Meanwhile, the governors had also approved the release of 30 million Naira, as part of contributions to the rebuilding of the region.

According to them, the donation was to help the residents of the state, after the destruction carried out by suspected herdsmen.

They also called on the Federal Government to halt the influx of foreign herdsmen into the country.