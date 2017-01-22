Delta Govt. To Partner With NDDC On Projects

Delta State Governor, lfeanyi Okowa says that the state government would partner with the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in the completion of ongoing NDDC projects in the state.

Okowa stated this during the weekend in Umunede, Ika North East Local Government Area, after inspecting the 4.3km Umunede Ring Road project.

He commended NDDC for its timely intervention in the construction of the road and promised his government’s partnership with the commission to complete the road.

He explained that the road project was important to the community because it would help open up the town to the major communities around them.

The Governor also expressed his satisfaction with the quality of work done on the road.

“I am satisfied with the work being done on this road, this work is done according to specification.

“I know how important this road is to us, especially to the traditional ruler of this town and his people. I remember when he visited me with some of his cabinet members to request that the road be constructed.

“l was a member of the Senate committee on NDDC then and I helped attract the project to be included into the budget.

“My administration will partner with NDDC to ensure that the remaining uncompleted 2km of the 4.3km road is completed if the commission is experiencing any challenge in completing it.”

The Governor commended the Umunede community for cooperating with the contractor to ensure that the work is done without any disturbance that would have disrupted it.

Governor Okowa was accompanied on the inspection by the member representing lka North Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Anthony Elekeokwuri.