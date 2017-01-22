Dogara Commends Buhari, ECOWAS Leaders Over Gambia

The Speaker of the House of Representatives in Nigeria, Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari and other ECOWAS leaders for the role they played in averting a major political crisis in The Gambia.

In a statement issued on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Mr. Turaki Hassan, the Speaker said that President Buhari and his colleagues have averted a major political crisis that could have engulfed not only the Gambia but the entire West African sub region.

The Speaker said that the leaders masterfully deployed diplomacy backed with potential military action to compel former Gambian dictator, Yahya Jammeh to relinquish power to President Adama Barrow.

“The leaders have demonstrated their readiness and strong resolve to defend democracy on the continent.

“This would send strong signals to the world that democracy has come to stay in Africa. There is no room any longer for tyrants and dictators in the continent”, he said.

The Speaker maintained that in spite of any misgivings about democracy and its impact on the lives of the people, it still remains the best form of government and that “the will of the people and the consent of the governed remain the only basis of any government.”

Dogara said that the task ahead of African leaders is to fashion ways of making the system better to deliver the greatest good to the greater number of people in order to enthrone good government, defeat poverty, engender patriotism and trust in the democratic system of government.