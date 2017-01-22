EPL Champions Leicester City Lose 3-0 To Southampton

EPL Champions Leicester City Lose 3-0 To SouthamptonPremier League champions, Leicester City continued their woeful defense of their title with another heavy loss against Southampton on Sunday.

The 3-0 loss over meant that Southampton ended a four-match losing run in the Premier League.

James Ward-Prowse curled in a first-time effort after Cedric Soares’ cutback on 26 minutes, before Jay Rodriguez lashed in from close range after a Ward-Prowse delivery fell to him.

After captain Virgil van Dijk limped off with an injury and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg dragged wide when clean through, Saints added a third a few minutes from time.

Substitute Shane Long was brought down by Wes Morgan, and Dusan Tadic slammed in the resulting penalty.

Leicester City continue to search for their first away win of the Premier League campaign.


