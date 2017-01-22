Kaduna Govt. Commences Issuance Of Digitalised C Of O

Updated January 22, 2017

Nasir El-Rufai, Kaduna, Peaceful Coexistence, NigeriansThe Kaduna state government has commenced issuance of digital Certificate Of Occupancy (C of O) to land owners who registered with the Kaduna Geographic Information Service (KADGIS).

This, according the government, is part of efforts to remove bottlenecks associated with procurement of land in Kaduna.

Deputy Governor of the state, Bala Bantex, presented the first set of computerized document to beneficiaries, at the flag off exercise in the state capital.

He then re-iterated that the exercise is to ensure transparency in land transaction.


