Late Show: 10-Man Arsenal Beat Burnley To Go 2nd

Alexis Sanchez converted a last minute penalty in a dramatic finale to Arsenal’s Premier League game against Burnley at the Emirates on Sunday to earn them a 2-1 victory.

After Burnley resisted Arsenal’s pressure in the first half, Skhodran Mustafi headed in from Mesut Ozil’s corner with 59 minutes gone.

The game looked set to be another easy win for Arsene Wenger’s men but Granit Xhaka was shown a red card for a lunge on Burnley’s Steven Defour.

Three minutes into added time, Burnley’s Andre Gray converted a penalty awarded after Francis Coquelin tripped Ashley Barnes.

The game became tense with Arsenal believing in the unthinkable and their pressure paid off following Ben Mee’s foul on Laurent Koscielny.

Sanchez deftly chipped the spot-kick down the middle of the goal – the final blow in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

The victory takes the Gunners to second place on the EPL table, taking full advantage of Liverpool’s home loss to Swansea on Saturday.