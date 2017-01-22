Ooni Of Ife Celebrates First Anniversary With Thanksgiving Service

Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II rolled out the drums to celebrate one year since he was chosen to become the 51st Ooni of Ile-Ife.

A thanksgiving service held at the St. Paul’s Anglican Church in Ile-Ife, Osun State, where friends, family and well-wishers from far and wide converged to celebrate with him, the ‘journey so far’.

The excited monarch could not hide his joy as he took the microphone and sang praises to God.

The Ooni was born on October 17, 1974. He was selected king out of 21 contenders on October 26, 2015 and received his staff of office on December 7, 2015.

The Accountant and Real Estate developer since become king has dedicated the past year to the service of humanity and particularly unifying the Yoruba nation.

He has instituted a number of progressive courses in Osun state which he hopes to continue throughout his reign as king.