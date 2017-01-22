PDP Asks Dakuku, Amaechi To Explain Work Done In Rivers State

Chairman of the Rivers state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Mr Felix Obuah, has asked Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and Director-General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, (NIMASA), Dakuku Peterside, to account for the work they have done for the people of Rivers state.

He made the confrontation in a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the party, Jerry Needam.

“Chairman of the Rivers state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Mr Felix Obuah, has observed that the people of the state have benefited nothing from the All Progressives Congress, APC, led government since it came to power at the centre.”

He described the development as unfortunate, the height of irresponsibility and insensitivity to the people’s expectations, as well as a failure to deliver its statutory obligations to the citizenry,

The PDP chairman expressed disappointment that since the appointments of Amaechi and Peterside, who are both from the state, they have not been able to initiate any project or empowerment scheme in the state.

Obuah noted that rather than serve as a blessing to the people of Rivers state, the appointment of the APC leaders from the state, has become a source of woes and anguish, as they have only used such positions to cause crisis and division, doing everything to blackmail the government in the state in their quest to force themselves on the people undemocratically.

“It is sad”, Obuah emphasized, that while APC leaders from other states of the federation are making efforts, using their positions to do something positive and developmental in their respective states, our brothers in the same party, who are even holding top positions at the centre, are only bent on destroying our state, always igniting crises and misinforming the good people of Rivers state on issues of development, policies and actions of government.

“Stop the noise and desist from causing problems in Rivers state, deliver meaningful projects and empowerment schemes to the people”, the PDP urged the APC top government appointees.

“By her strategic location and economic base, Rivers state occupies a significant position as the leading live-wire of our nation’s economy, which statutorily and based on the principle of derivation and federal character, ought to be benefitting greatly from the government at the centre in addition to the share due her.

“Regrettably, Rivers state today is one of the few states that has not been accorded her right place by the APC government as a result of continued and deliberate denial and suppressive actions by even those who have benefitted a lot from her treasures.

“It is on the strength of this that we charge the duo of Amaechi and Dakuku to have a rethink, by stopping the fight of attrition against the government and people of the state and join hands to develop it and to influence federal projects into the state as their lawful responsibility.

“The PDP is afraid that if about two years into the life of the APC government at the national level and its leaders have not been able to show any project on ground in the state, the remaining months ahead might be impossible for them to make any reasonable mark, as all we see them doing now is playing politics with everything, including security and development of the people.

“Time is running out.” Obuah sounded as a note of warning to Amaechi and Dakuku.

“The PDP therefore, commends the Rivers state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for committing himself and the Rivers state government to ensuring peace, security and development in the state in the face of apparent efforts to distract him by leaders of the opposition party in the state, the APC.

“Bro Obuah particularly lauded the decision and action of governor Wike in acquiring 10 gunboats for the Nigerian navy, which will be used for security patrol on the waterways.”

He then expressed hope that on the day of handing over the boats, the NIMASA boss and Transportation Minister, would be invited to participate in the commissioning proceedings, “even though Amaechi wasted eight years in office without procuring a single gunboat for the navy,” the statement added.