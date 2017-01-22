Police Arrest Woman For Alteration Of Dates On Food Products

The Police In Abia state have arrested a woman who they say is allegedly involved in changing expiry dates on food products.

Following the arrest, they have cautioned citizens to always check the expiry date on purchased products and ensure it is not tampered with.

According to the Police, the lady known as Nnenna Sunday, has perfected the act of using chemicals to erase batch production numbers and expiry dates on snacks.

Meanwhile, she has claimed to be innocent, stating that she was only obeying the orders of her boss, as she recently joined the company.Police

The Police Commissioner, Adeleye Oyebade, told reporters that after investigations she would be charged to court.