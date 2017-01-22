Port Harcourt Police Deny Allegations Of Killing Of IPOB Members

The Police in Port Harcourt is refuting claims by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), that some of their members were killed during the last protest, showing solidarity for the new U.S President, Donald Trump.

Members had gathered in their hundreds on Friday, in the streets of Port Harcourt, expressing joy over the inauguration of Trump.

According to them, they were on a peaceful rally in support of who they referred to as “our man”, when they were abruptly dispersed by army officers and other security operatives, on Aba Road in the Rivers State capital.

It may not be exactly clear the link the group has with the U.S president, but as far as the police is concerned, holding protests without first obtaining permit, is an affront on the law of the nation.

Meanwhile, the IPOB supporters have said they will continue to believe in their dream of the nation of Biafra.

The walk took them through some major streets in Port Harcourt.

On January 4, members of the IPOB began widespread mobilisation and sensitisation for a referendum ahead of what they called the emergence of the independent state of Biafra.

Spokesman for the group, Comrade Emma Powerful said: “IPOB family members worldwide are working tirelessly to restore our long lost freedom and political independence from the Luggardian creation called Nigeria without bloodshed.