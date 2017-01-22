Resettlement Of IDPs: Over 1,300 Displaced Persons Expected In Borno

A fresh challenge of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), is facing the government and people of Borno state, as about 1,300 of them are expected to return to Maiduguri.

The displaced persons, are arriving Yola on Sunday and would be in Maiduguri by Monday.

They had been in Abuja since being displaced by the terrorist group, Boko Haram.

This addition of 1,300 people mostly of women and children will now pose an additional challenge of providing food and other relief materials to them.

Over two million IDPs have been displaced from the northeast by the Boko Haram terrorists since 2009.