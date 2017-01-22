Train Crash Leaves 36 Dead In India

At least 36 people have been killed and many others injured after a train derailed in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, officials say.

According to them, nine coaches and the engine left the tracks near Kuneru station in Vizianagaram district.

While many are still trapped in the wreckage and rescuers warn that the death toll could rise, the injured have been taken to the hospital.

Though it has been confirmed that the incident occurred in an area known as a Maoist hotbed, officials are yet to ascertain the actual cause of the crash.