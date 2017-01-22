Trump Dismisses Media Reports On Size Of Crowd

President Donald Trump has accused the media of dishonestly reporting the size of the crowd at his inauguration.

He said the crowd had reached the Washington monument as he spoke at the U.S capitol, despite photographic evidence to the contrary.

Later, his White House Press Secretary, said it had been “the largest audience to ever see an inauguration, period”.

On Saturday, millions in the US and around the world protested against Mr Trump’s new administration.

The aim was mainly to highlight women’s rights, which activists believe to be under threat from the new administration.