Trump Offers Support As Storm Hits U.S State, Georgia

Severe weather has killed 11 people and injured 23 in the US state of Georgia, emergency officials say.

Governor Nathan Deal has declared a state of emergency in seven counties in south-central Georgia.

“I urge all Georgians to exercise caution and vigilance in order to remain safe and prevent further loss of life or injuries,” Deal said in a news release.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency said the 11 victims were in the southern Cook, Brooks and Berrien counties.

More storms and a “tornado outbreak” are expected in northern Florida and southern Georgia, the National Weather Service says.

Four people were killed by tornadoes in Mississippi on Saturday.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has pledged federal assistance for Georgia, Florida and Alabama.

Trump said during a White House ceremony that he had spoken to Georgia Governor, Nathan Deal and planned to speak with Florida Governor, Rick Scott about the storms.

Trump said he expressed his condolences.

“The tornadoes were vicious and powerful and strong and they suffered greatly,” he said. “So we’ll be helping out.”