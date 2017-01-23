26 Pupils In Oyo Get Rewards For Excellence

The Oyo State Government has rewarded 26 pupils from various schools who have represented the state in various National competitions for being good ambassadors.

The State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Adeniyi, presented the gifts to the 26 pupils for their excellent performances in Mathematical Association of Nigeria (MAN), Science Teachers Association of Nigeria (STAN) and Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) competitions.

He said that there as no amount of time, energy and money that could be regarded as too much to expend on Education.

“Education as we all know is a veritable tool and instrument to alleviate and subsequently banish ignorance and poverty, whatever is devoted to education therefore multiplies in turn,” the Commissioner stated.

Professor Olowofela reiterated that the Ajimobi-led administration would not relent in its effort to turn around education in the state, saying that government’s policies such as stoppage of mass promotion of students, promotion based on 80% class attendance and above average performance, inauguration of Schools Governing Boards (SGB) for effective control and teaching, massive renovation of schools and supply of science equipment would help to save education from its present dismal position.

The commissioner appreciated the contributions of the various stakeholders in complementing the efforts of the State Government to improve the quality of education in the state and consequently congratulated the awardees for their steadfastness and determination which has enabled them to excel among their peers.

In her remarks, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mrs Aderonke Makanjuola, commended the awardees for making the state proud and stated that the reward of excellence would assist in stimulating other pupils in their studies.