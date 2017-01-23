AFCON: Host Nation Crash Out

Host nation, Gabon, have crashed out of the Africa Cup of Nations at the group stage after a goalless draw against Cameroon in the final round of games in group A.

However, the draw hands the Indomitable Lions a spot in the last eight, after finishing second behind group leaders Burkina Faso.

Burkina Faso defeated Guinea-Bissau 2-0. An own goal from Rudinilson Silva and Bertrand Traore handed the Stallions their first victory in the group.

The two teams join Senegal, and Ghana who have already qualified for the quarter-finals.