Australian Open: Serena Defeats Strycova To Reach Quarter-Finals

World number two, Serena Williams, has advanced to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open following a 7-5 6-4 win over Czech Barbora Strycova at Rod Laver Arena.

Williams was broken three times in the opening set and again when coasting to the finish line in the second.

However, she shifted up a gear when it counted to close out the match in one hour, forty six minutes.

Williams, bidding to win a record 23rd grand slam title in the professional era, has now notched 10 consecutive quarter-final appearances at the majors, dating back to the 2014 U.S Open.

On Wednesday, Serena will play Johanna Konta, who advanced to the quarter-finals with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Ekaterina Makarova at Margaret court arena.