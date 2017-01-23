Committee Commends ECOWAS For Restoring Democracy In Gambia

The Committee For The Protection Of Peoples Mandate (CPPM), has commended the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) for what they say is a restoration of Democracy in The Gambia.

The committee revealed this in a statement signed by the Executive Chairman, Nelson Ekujumi, titled: “Kudos To Ecowas For The Restoration Of Democracy In Gambia”.

It reads:

“The Committee for the Protection of Peoples Mandate (CPPM) whole heartedly congratulates and commends the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for its steadfastness and faithfulness to the sanctity of the democratic mandate of the people of Gambia as entrusted in President Adama Barrow by ensuring that ex-President Yahya Jammeh quits office involuntarily.

“We equally commend the good people of Gambia for their perseverance despite the provocative comments and actions of ex dictator Yahya Jammeh and his cronies to hang on to power by assaulting the constitution and the democratic rights of Gambians as freely expressed at the polls on December 1, 2016.

“As we rejoice with the people of Gambia over the restoration of democracy and the aversion of a needless crisis that would have been generated by the crudity of ex dictator Yahya Jammeh to cling on to power unconstitutionally and against decency and civilized conduct, may we admonish Gambians to remain faithful to democracy as the only legitimate means of determining who rules them.

“We congratulate President Adama Barrow for his tenacity in keeping faith with the mandate of the Gambian people and urge him to repay all the sacrifices put in place and endured to reclaim his mandate, both locally and internationally by ensuring the delivery of dividends of democracy to the populace.

“We view this action of ECOWAS in restoring democracy to Gambia by chasing out expired despot Yahya Jammeh as highly commendable, a victory for democracy and an unambiguous message to other despots on the African continent that the time of reckoning for assaulting the people’s right to freely choose their leader, is over.

“We are very hopeful that the laudable action of ECOWAS in Gambia would be a wake-up call to the electorates in Africa to boldly take their destiny in their thumbs to vote out despots who have underdeveloped, mismanaged and caused strife and crisis on the African continent.

“Once again, we wish President Adama Barrow and the good people of Gambia, a successful and fruitful tenure to the glory of God and the benefit of mankind.” the statement said.