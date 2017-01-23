EFCC Vs Fmr NIMASA DG: Court Fixes Feb 21 To Rule On ‘No Case Submission’

A Federal High Court in Lagos has reserved February 21 for judgment in a “no case submission” filed by Calistus Obi, a former acting Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, who is charged with a 136 million Naira fraud.

Justice Mojisola Olatoregun, fixed the date for judgment after hearing arguments from both defense and prosecuting counsels on the application.

Counsel to the former NIMASA boss, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Wale Akoni, told the court that the EFCC had not made out a prima facie case to secure the conviction of the defendants.

He also told the court that what the prosecuting agency merely did was to ‘bring out all manners of evidence before the court without doing more’.

Another Senior Advocate, Joseph Nwobike who appeared for the second defendant, one Ali Dimas, also urged the court to uphold the same application made by his client.

The EFCC Counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, however, opposed these arguments and submitted that the prosecution had shown how funds were transferred and diverted by both defendants.

He urged the court to discountenance the application and instead ask the defendants to open their defense.

Justice Olatoregun then adjourned till February 21 for judgment.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, had preferred an eight count charge against Mr. Callistus Obi and the second defendant, Alu Dismas, a former personal assistant to former DG of NIMASA, Patrick Akpobolokemi.

They had however pleaded not guilty to the charges and were admitted to bail in the sum of five million naira each.