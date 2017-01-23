Gambia: Millions Missing After Jammeh Flies Into Exile

Over 11 million dollars is missing from the Gambia’s state coffers following the departure of long-time leader Yahya Jammeh.

An Adviser to President Adama Barrow, Mai Ahmad Fatty, said financial experts are trying to evaluate the exact loss.

Meanwhile, reports say luxury cars and other items were seen being loaded on to a Chadian cargo plane on the night Mr Jammeh left the country.

The former president flew into exile on Saturday, ending his 22 years in power.

He had refused to accept election results but finally left after mediation by regional leaders and the threat of military intervention.