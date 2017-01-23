Governor Ahmed Advocates Restructuring Of Nigeria’s Education Policy

Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has emphasised the need to urgently restructure Nigeria’s education policy.

He made the call on Monday at a breakfast meeting with corporate organisations in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The Governor blamed the high unemployment rate of youths in the country on frequent change of policy and untrainable graduates.

Governor Ahmed also noted that the lack of patience on the part of policy makers to give room for full implementation of a policy before introducing another has been responsible for increase in the number of unemployable graduates.

He said that Nigeria was finding it difficult to catch up with global technology trends due to bad implementation of education policies.

Army Of Unemployed Youths

The Governor called for a change in the platform of educating the youths in order to meet up with the rest of the world.

“Our country has been run so poorly (such) that our economy is very bad and we have an army of unemployed youths.

“The reason is very simple; our educational system needs to be restructured in such a way and manner that it will become impactful on the society.

“There is a difference between human capital needs and human capital development; it’s a national challenge which must be addressed.

“If you are a keen observer of education policy in the last 40 years, you will notice that it has moved from one policy to another. Some of us attend the seven to six years, five years in secondary school (and) then you move to the university for four years.

“After, they said it is six-three-three-four, then moved to nine-four and kept changing like that.

“The impact of one policy was not felt before we moved to another and that has been affecting the quality of graduates being produced in these institutions,” the Governor highlighted.