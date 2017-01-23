LAUTECH Receives 500 Million Naira From Oyo, Osun States

The Vice-Chancellor of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Professor Suleiman Gbadegesin, on Monday said that the institution had received 500 million naira from the governments of Osun and Oyo state for the payment of outstanding staff salary.

Gbadegeshin disclosed this when he appeared before the State House of Assembly to defend the University’s N9.9 billion budget for 2017 in Osogbo.

He said that the institution received a credit alert of 250 million naira each from Osun and Oyo government.

While thanking Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun and his Oyo counterpart, Abiola Ajimobi for their efforts in ensuring reopening of the university, he said the money would go a long way in resolving the arrears of staff salary in the institution.

LAUTECH staff had been on strike in the last eight months over nonpayment of salary arrears.

The university is jointly owned and funded by Osun and Oyo State Government.

In his remarks, the House Committee Chairman on Finance and Appropriation, Mr Kamil Oyedele, said the Assembly would continue to give its support for growth and development of the university.