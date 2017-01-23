Nigeria Warns Citizens Against Illegal Migration To Libya

The Nigerian Government has warned its citizens and the people of Africa against the dangers of living in Libya.

The warning was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

It follows reports of purported killing of black immigrants in the West African state of Libya.

Mrs Dabiri-Erewa said that the Federal Government’s attention has been drawn to a trending video and some pictures depicting the crime.

She noted that while the authenticity of the pictures and video cannot be verified, it was a known fact that Libya has been purportedly executing alleged black illegal immigrants for years.

“I hereby appeal again to Nigerian migrants to avoid Libya as penalty for illegal migration to Libya, when caught, is usually a death sentence.

“While the authenticity of the pictures and tapes in question cannot be verified, it is a known fact that Libya has been executing alleged black illegal immigrants for years.

“As the Chairman Committee on Diaspora in the House of Representatives in the Seventh Assembly, we intervened in the case of 24 Nigerians about to be killed in Libya.

“The committee, in collaboration with SERAP, an NGO, petitioned the UN, AU, ECOWAS, and Ghadaffi yielded to pressure and released them,” the President’s aide said.