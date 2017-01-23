Northern Governors Meet In Kaduna To Tackle Security Issues

19 northern state governors are meeting on Monday morning in Kaduna state, for the first meeting of the group in 2017.

The Governor of Borno state, Kashim Shettima, who also doubles as the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, is expected to preside over the meeting.

The meeting which would be holding at the Government House in Kaduna, would involve northern elders and traditional rulers who would be giving a briefing on the security situation across the northern states.

Elder statesman, Maitama Sule, would be in attendance and will be delivering a keynote address on the need for diversification on the economy of the northern state against the backdrop of the economic recession.

The northern states have faced tremendous security challenges since July 2009.

This meeting is expected to address the issues raised and further unite the northern region.

In the most recent attack, Unknown gunmen attacked Zankan village in Kaura Local Government Area of the state, killing one person and injuring five others.