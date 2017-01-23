Ogun Police Arrest Suspected Serial Burgler

The Ogun State Police Command has paraded a 40-year-old man suspected to be a serial burgler responsible for many robbery operations in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

Items found in his care include many television sets, generators, mobile phones and other items suspected to have been stolen.

Parading the suspect, the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi said that the suspect was arrested after a tip off from members of the community.

While assuring members of the general public of the resolve of the command to protect life and property of residents, the Police PRO solicited more collaboration in the area of intelligence gathering to ensure effective policing

“This man identified as Tosin Adeleye has been a resident of this area for quite a long period of time.

“He is believed to be a destitute going about begging for alms but the Police believed that he was not actually a destitute but having an ulterior motive. That is why surveillance was mounted around him.

“We have been trying to investigate him for quite a period of time now and based on our intelligence gathering we moved into where he was living and on getting there, we conducted a search and what we recovered are those things you are looking at.

“That is to tell you that this man is not actually a destitute. Somebody who is believed to be a beggar is in possession of about 20 TV sets, 11 handsets, generators, roofing sheets.

“How he came about these things is why we are going deep into the investigation to find out what actually is his motive and occupation.

“He has never been a radio repairer and if he is one, is he also a generator repairer? Far from it.

“This is one of those people who pretend to be somebody in the daylight and something else in the night,” he concluded.