Okorocha Urges Igbos To Join APC, Targets One million

The Imo state Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has urged his fellow citizens and Igbos in the south-east to register in large numbers with the All Progressives Congress (APC) during its ongoing nationwide registration of members.

The Governor made the call at a meeting with APC members and state development council members at the Sam Mbakwe executive chambers in the government house in Owerri, the state capital.

He said that the All Progressives Congress in Imo state was hoping to register not less than one million people into its fold so as to strengthen the party to give the necessary support to the APC-led federal government.

This, he said, would help the government to ensure that Nigerians continue to enjoy the dividends of democracy.

“In the ongoing APC nationwide registration, we in Imo APC are targeting not less than one million people to register with APC.

“There is wisdom in joining the APC which is the ruling party. So I want to urge all Imolites and by extension the Igbos to join APC so we can attract more dividends of democracy to our people,” he said.

The Governor also commended the recent move by the former Senate President, Ken Nnamani and former minister, Jim Nwobodo who recently joined the All Progressives Congress from the Peoples Democratic Party.

“I want to commend former Senate President, Ken Nnamani for his recent move into APC, it is highly commendable. Ken Nnamani is a man I respect and for this, he has earned more of my respect,” the Governor said.