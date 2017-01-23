Presidency Releases Images Of Buhari Watching Channels TV To Douse Rumours Of Ill Health

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, was on Sunday captured, while watching Sunday Politics on Channels Television in London with Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

The images were apparently released to douse rumours that President Buhari was ill in London.

A guest on Sunday Politics was President Buhai’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, who debunked the rumours that President Buhari has been ill and wondered why critics altered the sequence of the statement issued regarding the President’s trip to the UK in order to make the President appear ill.

The images posted on the Facebook page of Mr Adesina, showed President Buhari making a phone call while also watching his spokesman keenly on Channels Television.

Caption on the image written by Mr Adesina read: “As he holidays in London, President Muhammadu Buhari keeps abreast with events at home.

“On Sunday, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, was guest of Channels Television. President Buhari also kept a date. January 22, 2017”.

Responding to questions about the President’s health and the rumour, Mr Adesina said: “Don’t forget, the statement we issued said he was going on holiday and during that holiday he would do medical checkups. The sequence is very important – holiday first, medical checkups second.

“Nigerians want to turn the sequence to medical checkups instead of holiday first”.

His explanation, however, triggered questions regarding the President’s trust in the quality of medical services in Nigeria but he argued that it is usually important to consult doctors who have the patient’s medical history.

“Before he became President, he has been using those same set of people. So, it stands to reason that the same people continue to attend to him,” he explained.

The issue of the nation’s economy was also discussed, with the President’s spokesman further assured Nigerians that the end of the country’s economic challenge was nearer than ever.

Mr Adesina had told Seun Okinbaloye during the programme that all efforts of the Buhari administration to get Nigeria and Nigerians back on their feet would begin to materialise before the end of 2017.

He added that projections by notable international agencies have also predicted that Nigeria would exit recession in 2017.

“World Bank has said it, IMF has said it and before those institutions, the government has said it,” he said.

Adesina refused to have the Buhari administration blamed for the recession that hit the country in the second quarter of 2015, saying Nigeria had been ‘primed for recession’ at the time Buhari became President.

“That recession was inevitable (with) the way Nigeria had been run two to four years prior the time we went into recession. There was no way it would not have happened,” he said.

He explained that President Buhari remained committed to correcting the mistakes of the past.

“What he is doing is good governance which will translate to better life for the people. It’s not going to be by a sudden flight, it’s not a magic wand that he will wave – policies that will yield over time and lead to improvements in the life of the people,” he said.

Cabinet Rejig?

There have been questions regarding the current makeup of the President’s cabinet, with many wondering if there would be a rejig of ministerial appointments.

The death of the Kogi state-born former Minister of State for Labour, James Ocholi, and the impending exit of the Minister of Environment, Amina Mohammed for her UN appointment have also fuelled the speculation that there could be a rejig.

However, Mr Adesina insisted that it remained the prerogative of the President to rejig his cabinet.

While admitting that citizens have the rights to criticize the cabinet in the face of economic challenges, he maintained that the President has the final say on who works with him.

He gave the assurance that President Buhari is in touch with the grassroots and understands the challenges Nigerians have been going through.