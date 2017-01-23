Shiites In Yola Demand Release Of Sheik Zakzaky

Channels Television
Updated January 23, 2017

Shiites In Yola Demand Release Of Sheik ZakzakyThe Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Adamawa state chapter has described the continuous detention of its leader, Sheik Zakzaky, by the federal government as unconstitutional and a violation of his rights.

The group said this during a street march it organised in Yola, Adamawa state to express their dissatisfaction over the federal government’s refusal to release their leader despite the court’s order to do so.

The protesters comprising men, women and children marched through the streets of Yola, the state capital with placards, and chanting Islamic songs.


