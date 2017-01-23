Yoruba Leaders Begin New Political Movement

Yoruba citizens from all walks of life across various political divides in Nigeria are coming together under the ”Yoruba Patriots Movement” to present a common front in negotiations and alliances to reposition the South West ahead of 2019 general elections.

Rising from a National Colloquium held in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, notable Yoruba leaders of thoughts agreed that there was an urgent need for the Yoruba nation to be united and present a common agenda for sectoral improvement especially in education.

The National Colloquium with the theme, ‘Resetting the Yoruba Nation’s Agenda for Rapid. Systematic and sustainable Development’, brought together notable leaders of thought in Yoruba land across several party platforms.

The Forum agreed that unity of purpose across board on all issues of National importance as it affects the region must henceforth drive all agitations of the group, as they reset agenda for future development.

With those submissions from elder statesmen from the south west region, the agenda was laid out for the new movement which would provide a political pedestal for a common vision and voice irrespective of party or religious affiliations.

The National coordinator of the group Dr. Dosu Ladipo, laid emphasis on the agenda for the forum.

The Chairman of the Colloquium, Bisi Akande, said it was time to close ranks and put forward a Yoruba agenda capable of achieving even development of the region and engendering National progress.

In their separate presentations, Ambassador Yemi Faronbi and Dr. Kunle Olajide bemoaned the state of the Yoruba race in the present day Nigeria, claiming that the race has become a target for oppression and is being neglected.

A similar forum was held by all political leaders under the All Progressives Congress at the Oyo State Governor’s office also in Ibadan to fashion a way forward for the party within the region.

However, this Colloquium is bigger, as more than eight political parties were represented to begin fresh alliances on behalf of the South West Zone against 2019 general elections and beyond.