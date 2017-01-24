Abia Govt. Begins Fly Over Bridge In Osisioma

The Abia Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has commissioned the Osisioma fly over bridge ,the first in the state, designed to reduce traffic and boost economic activities in Aba.

Speaking at the event at Osisioma roundabout, the governor said funds for the project have been set aside, assuring that work on the project will not stop until it is completed.

According to him, his government is focusing on road infrastructure in Aba to reduce the time spent on shuttling between parts of the state and Aba.

He added that the attention given to Aba is yielding results as the Internally Generated Revenue of state has increased from 600 million Naira to 1 billion Naira monthly.

Governor Ikpeazu further noted that Aba made products are gaining recognition nationally, as the Federal Government has directed Nigerians to patronize made in Aba shoes and products.

He also revealed that the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo will be in the state in two weeks time to see things for himself.

He warned the contractor handling the project against using substandard materials or be prepared to loose the contract, while restating his commitment to continuous projects across the three zones of the state.

“Apart from easing traffic on the ever busy Osisioma roundabout, this project will boost trade and commerce which is one of the major planks of this administration, and also drive the government’s economic agenda as well as enhance the aesthetics of Aba.

“I want to call on Aba residents and landlords to desist from digging soak away pits in the middle of the roads and channeling sewage on the road.

“This state belongs to you and me, I want all Abians to speak well of the state.”

Meanwhile the Speaker, Abia state House of Assembly, Hon Chikwendu Kanu, has assured the governor of the support of the House as the funds being appropriated will be used judiciously.

However, the Commissioner for Works, Hon Eziuche Ubani , Elder Emma Adaelu amongst others explained that the bridge is one of the campaign promises of the governor and enumerated the economic benefits of the project.

They also described the project as strategic as it will link Aba and other cities while commending the governor for having the initiative to embark on the project.