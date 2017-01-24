Amosun Vows To Enforce Law Against Kidnapping

The Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has asked Nigerians to raise their voices against the menace of kidnapping which has continued to give the country a bad name.

He has asked security operatives to be more proactive in this direction.

He was speaking in Abeokuta, the state capital when the Assistant Inspector General of Police paid him a visit in his office in the state capital.

The Governor promised to enforce the law of the state against kidnappers and other criminal tendencies, saying that the state will no longer be a comfort zone for criminals and criminality.

While giving an update on the abductees at the Turkish International College, Isheri in Ogun state the newly posted AIG gave the assurance that operatives are closing up on the abductors.