Australian Open: Venus And Vandeweghe Advance To Semis

Venus Williams remains on course for a first grand slam singles final since 2009 after a 6-4 7-6 quarter-final win over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at the Australian Open for the first time in 14 years.

The 36-year-old has rolled back the years in Melbourne and was at it again earlier on Tuesday to seal a straight sets triumph over the Russian 24th seed.

Williams’ 2017 Australian Open campaign is her best since 2003, the last time she reached the last four in the year’s opening grand slam event.

That year she was runner-up to her sister Serena Williams – the pair are drawn to meet in this year’s final if they continue to win.

However, Venus will play an All-American semi-final against Coco Vandeweghe, who trashed former French Open champion Garbine Muguruza 6-4 6-0 in the following quarter-final at Rod Laver Arena.

Vandeweghe blasted her way into her first grand slam semi-final with a dominant display of power Tennis to destroy Muguruza.