Court Affirms Dasuki’s Bail In $2.1bn Arms Deal Trial

An Abuja High Court has again reaffirmed the bail granted former National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki and five others in the arms deal trial involving $2.1bn.

Justice Baba Yusuf reaffirmed the bail on Dasuki on the ground that it is an indisputable fact that former NSA was admitted to bail in 2015 and that it would be in the interest of justice to reaffirm the same bail irrespective of the action of another arm of government.

Counsel to Dasuki, Mr Ahmed Raji applied to the court to reaffirm the bail granted to the former NSA even though he has not been allowed to enjoy same since December 2015.

He urged Justice Baba Yusuf to adopt the bail conditions earlier granted Dasuki before Justice Affen and reaffirm same in the interest of justice.

Dasuki and five others were re-arraigned before Justice Baba Yusuf 22 count charge on that were transferred from Justice Peter Affen of the FCT High Court to which they all pleaded not guilty.

Others charged alongside Dasuki are former Minister of State for Finance, Mallam Bashir Yuguda; a former Director of Finance and Administration in the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) Shuaibu Salisu; Dalhatu Investment; Sagir Attahiru Bafarawa and a former Sokoto State Governor, Attahiru Bafarawa.