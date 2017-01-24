Dickson Tasks New Bayelsa Air Force Chief On Professionalism

Bayelsa State Governor, Mr Seriake Dickson, has challenged the Commanding Officer, Nigerian Air Force Mobility Command, Air Vice Marshal Stephen Onuh, to be proficient in carrying out his responsibility.

The Governor made the call on Tuesday while welcoming Air Vice Marshal Onuh who has just been posted to Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria.

He asked the Air Force boss to carry out his duty professionally without fear or favour.

Governor Dickson reiterated that his administration was committed to zero tolerance for crime and criminality.

He assured the Air Vice Marshal of the support of the people of the state, stressing that with the synergy, he had no doubt that the state’s security would be a lot better.

In his response, Onuh assured the Governor that the command would be dutiful in the assignment which they have come to do.

He highlighted the impact of the security and the contribution of the Air Force in the fight against terror, stressing that they were doing all they can to defend and support democracy.