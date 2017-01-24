Drama As Police Charge Arrested Pro-Biafra Agitators

The uproar generated by the recent rally by acclaimed members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State is yet to settle.

Thirty-seven of the arrested persons were on Monday arraigned before the Magistrate Court amid tight security.

Lined up for procession into the court, they continued to chant Biafra slogans, as security operatives tried to control the situation.

There was tension, as the accused persons arrived at the premises of the Rivers State High Court complex in Port Harcourt.

Lawyer to the group, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, engaged a security officer in an argument over an issue relating to the way and manner his clients were being handled.

While the argument was on, the IPOB members were led in a single file into the Magistrate Court room.

The prosecutor is pushing charges of treason and conspiracy to overthrow the Nigerian state in a matter between the accused and the Commissioner of Police.

When the case was called, the suspects pleaded not guilty.

The magistrate then remanded them in prison and adjourned the matter to the January 30 for cross-examination.

Outside the courtroom, lawyer to the accused expressed dissatisfaction with the ruling of the court.

“As at the last count, we have over 20 of them that have been killed and over 200 arrested.

“We are in court today to seek their release. In a smart move, the police have brought charges that I can describe as frivolous against them, to cover what they have done.

“We have, however, argued on the merit and demerit of the charge because in the first place, the charge filed in this court is baseless and unfounded. There is no material or fact in this charge.

“And the law is very clear, when there is a charge of capital offence with serious punishment brought before a court without jurisdiction, the court is to first of all inquire on the matter of jurisdiction before remanding the accused in prison,” Mr Ejiofor told reporters.

One of the prosecutors said he was not willing to join words with the lawyer to the accused.

While the IPOB members made their way into a waiting van, they continued to sing solidarity songs, showing no signs of slowing down.

Hundreds of acclaimed members of the IPOB from the South-south and south-east zones had gathered on Friday in Port Harcourt in support of the US President, Donald Trump.

The IPOB members, who said they were on a peaceful rally in support of who they referred to as “our man”, were abruptly dispersed by army officers and other security operatives, on Aba Road in the Rivers State capital.

Some of the protesters claimed they were attacked by security operatives, leading to many of them sustaining injuries.

Many of those who resisted the security operatives were arrested and their flags confiscated.

They were carrying flags with pictures of Donald Trump and the acclaimed leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

The IPOB supporters said they will continue to believe in their dream of the nation of biafra. the walk took them through some major streets in port harcourt.