FRSC Auctions 37 Vehicles, 149 Motorcycles In Edo

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC RS 5.1 Edo Sector Command has put up for sale 37 vehicles and 143 motorcycles in a public auction at two of its centres.

The centres are the sector command and the FRSC Oluku toll gate office.

Speaking to Channels Television at the office of the Edo Sector Command in Benin City, the Edo state capital, the Sector Commander of the FRSC RS 5.1, Samuel Odukoya, said that the exercise was well publicized as required by the FRSC Establishment Act 2007 and section 182 of the National Traffic Regulation 2012.

According to him, a Federal High Court in Benin on December 13, 2016 granted an order for forfeiture to the federal government, the listed items and also sales by public auction.