House Urges Sports Ministry To Revive Boxing In Nigeria

The House of Representatives has appealed to the Ministry of Youth and Sports to charge the Nigerian Boxing Federation to revive boxing in the country.

The call followed consideration of a motion sponsored by a member of the House from Lagos State, Representative Rita Orji.

In her motion on Tuesday, she asked the lawmakers to congratulate UK based Nigerian boxer, Larry Ekundayo, for his heroics in the field of boxing.

The House consequently mandated its Committee on Sports and Youth Development to work with the Sports Ministry to ensure sponsorship of the athletes.

The lawmakers asked the committee and the ministry to prevent Nigerian boxers from being lured to change their nationality.