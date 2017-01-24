INEC Urges Stakeholders’ Unity For Successful Etsako By-election

Channels Television
Updated January 24, 2017

Estako By-election, Edo, INEC, Baritor KpagihThe Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called for cooperation among stakeholders in the coming by-election in Edo State.

The appeal was made on Tuesday by Mr Baritor Kpagih who is the Supervising Resident Electoral Commissioner for the Etsako Federal Constituency by-election in the state.

This was during a meeting with security agencies, civil society and politicians at the National Orientation Agency’s hall in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

He urged all stakeholders to cooperate towards ensuring a violence-free exercise before, during and after the January 28 election in the state.

The electoral official stated that the stakeholders must play their part effectively for INEC to conduct a free and fair election.


More on Politics

Wike Assures Rivers Residents Of Safety In 2019 Elections

Ghali Na’abba Blames Politicians For Political Violence

Cleric Advises Akeredolu To Run Government Like Awolowo, Ajasin

Okorocha Urges Igbos To Join APC, Targets One million

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV