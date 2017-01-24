INEC Urges Stakeholders’ Unity For Successful Etsako By-election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called for cooperation among stakeholders in the coming by-election in Edo State.

The appeal was made on Tuesday by Mr Baritor Kpagih who is the Supervising Resident Electoral Commissioner for the Etsako Federal Constituency by-election in the state.

This was during a meeting with security agencies, civil society and politicians at the National Orientation Agency’s hall in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

He urged all stakeholders to cooperate towards ensuring a violence-free exercise before, during and after the January 28 election in the state.

The electoral official stated that the stakeholders must play their part effectively for INEC to conduct a free and fair election.