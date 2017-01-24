Kidnapped Turkish School Students, Teachers Released

The five staff and three students of the Tulip International School, located in the Isheri area of Ogun State, who were abducted from their school premises by gunmen have been released.

They were released on Tuesday evening after spending 11 days in captivity.

One of the parents told Channels Television that ransom worth millions was paid through a negotiator and the gunmen gave the assurance that the victims would be released.

Gunmen invaded the school, formerly known as Turkish International School, on the night of Friday, January 13 in a white Hilux and took the students and the teachers away.

Men of the Nigeria Police and the anti-kidnapping team of the Ogun State Police Command, have since been on the trail of the abductors.

The state government also assured parents, guardians and relatives of students and staff of the school of prompt action to ensure safe and immediate release of the kidnapped students and staff.

Barely two days after the incident, the kidnappers demanded 1.2 billion naira ransom for the victims to regain their freedom.

Channels Television gathered that the abductors reportedly called a family member of one of the victims on Sunday to make the demand.

In what seemed like a ray of hope, news emerged three days later that Police had arrested one of the three leaders of the armed gang that kidnapped the students and their teachers.

A reliable Police source confirmed to Channels Television that the suspected leader, Phillip Joel Kakadu, also known as “General Kakadu” was arrested by men of the Intelligence Response Team in Warri, Delta State where he had come to spend his loot.

Kakadu was alleged to have confessed to possessing about twenty five AK-47 rifles with five of his boys among the 16-man gang that operated in the Turkish school on Friday.

However, friends and families of the abducted had to continue hoping that the arrest would lead to the release of their loved ones. This they had to endure for another six days.

Members of staff abducted, alongside the students, included three Nigerians and two Turkish nationals.

The students, two from the Junior Secondary School and the third in Senior Secondary, were said to have been part of a moral instruction class when they were taken.

According to staff of the school, the gunmen gained entrance through the back fence of the school, escaping through the swamp.

The unfortunate incident occurred on the 9th anniversary of the school.

It came barely three months after gunmen invaded Lagos Model College in Epe and kidnapped four students, a vice principal and a teacher from the school.