Man United To Improve Stadium For Physically Challenged Fans

Manchester United have confirmed plans for improvements to Old Trafford’s provision for physically challenged supporters.

This was after positive and constructive consultation with the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) and Manchester United Disabled Supporters’ Association (MUDSA).

The club spoke to architects and undertook a thorough examination of dozens of options to increase the capacity for disabled supporters within the stadium, in line with the Accessible Stadia guide.

They also engaged with a large number of stakeholders to ensure the best possible outcome.

The significant structural work will accommodate over 300 new positions for disabled supporters, including the installation of new wheelchair user platforms, the widening of vomitories, and new amenity seats for other disabled supporters.

All structural work will be completed ahead of the 2017/18 Premier League campaign, allowing all the new accessible facilities to be used immediately for friendlies and cup matches not included in the automatic cup scheme.

“Old Trafford is a home for all United fans and these changes will help many more of our loyal disabled supporters to attend games to watch their heroes,” Manchester United’s Group Managing Director, Richard Arnold, told Manutd.com.

“Manchester United prides itself on its work in this area for more than 25 years, and will continue to ensure that it remains at the forefront of our thinking.

“We have worked openly and continuously for over a year with the EHRC, MUDSA, architects and a significant number of stakeholders, including Level Playing Field, supporters’ groups and the club’s Fans’ Forum, to make sure that these improvements take into consideration all affected fans.

“It is also the fastest way to implement the changes and minimises the number of Season Ticket holders that will have to be moved.”